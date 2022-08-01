Andor Series Gets Full Trailer

Star Wars has been riding a record high thanks to the Disney+ series that have full-on restored hope to the franchise. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series from earlier this year was one that many rallied around for the best of reasons, and we’re now less than two months away from the arrival of another in the form of Andor. This is the series that will tell the full story of the Rogue One rebel who was willing to risk it all for the cause, and today, we got a full trailer to highlight his struggle.

What’s very clear is that this is going to have a dark, gritty, and at times political tone as they showcase the planet that Cassian Andor is from alongside those whom he comes into contact with that lead to his Rebel ways. He already has a thief’s opinion of the Empire, and as a result, he’s perfect for the rebellion, but just because you’re meant for it doesn’t mean you’ll get to just do what you want as others know full well. Including certain new characters, and a very young Mon Mothma.

Another thing that we’re seeing here is the connections to Rogue One, including the return of Forest Whittaker as Saw Gurrera, who was the father figure to Jyn Erso in the film and has been in the animated series quite a bit in his quest to get rid of the Empire.

And of course, we’re seeing the Empire try and figure out who is trying to sabotage their efforts and while we know they fail in terms of getting Mon Mothma and Cassian, that doesn’t mean that they won’t make things very difficult for them, or get the loved ones that they have.

We’ve also learned that there is a small shift in the release date, and now a 3-episode premiere will happen on September 21st.

Source: YouTube