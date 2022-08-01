Godzilla Vs Kong Sequel Teases Story Via “Origins” Working Name

For years now, a “Monsterverse” was building out in the box office. It started with the “reboot” Godzilla movie that did very well, and then there was Kong Skull Island which many enjoyed. Godzilla King of the Monsters wasn’t as beloved but it did fairly well at the box office, and it all built to a crescendo that was Godzilla vs Kong, which debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max last year when the pandemic was still going incredibly strong. Some plot issues aside, the movie delivered on its title and that was what mattered.

It also made a big enough splash at the box office that a sequel was greenlit, and it’s filming right now in Australia! So that is good news for all fans. But, the details of certain things are being rather tight-lipped. Including what the Godzilla Vs Kong 2 movie will be about. But, an alleged picture from the set might give clues, because as you can see above, the “working title” of the sequel is apparently “Origins”.

But what could that mean? Well, in the original movie that saw these titans clash, we learned of a place near the center of the Earth where many Kaiju lived, and it was stated that Kong and Godzilla had clashed previously in the past (which was enforced by cave drawings of the two), and since we technically haven’t seen the true origins of either Kaiju outside of the word of humans, it could be that this will reveal the past in order to highlight the future.

And of course, we’re going to have some major Kaiju battles, why wouldn’t we? The real question here is whether the human plotlines are going to weigh things down again like they did in the last movie. Just saying.

Source: Twitter