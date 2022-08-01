Star Trek Cast and Crew Come Out To Honor Nichelle Nichols

Yesterday, the world lost an icon in the form of Nichelle Nichols. She of course played Lt. Uhura on the original Star Trek, and had many iconic moments in not just the TV show, but the movies as well, and was honored for how she helped progress the entertainment world in certain ways. Including a legendary kiss with William Shatner on the show. But sadly, she has now passed on, and as a result, many have come forward to honor her.

“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, wrote in a statement on the actress’ official Facebook page. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”

One of her Star Trek co-stars in George Takei had this to say:

“I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise,” Takei wrote. “For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.”

Shatner too came forward to speak on her:

“She was a beautiful woman and played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US and throughout the world,” Shatner wrote.

More and more came out from all walks of Star Trek life, including the actress currently playing Uhura on Star Trek Strange New Worlds, JJ Abrams (who directed the Kelvin trilogy of films) and more.

This goes to show you just how much of an impact this woman had on the world and the people around her.

