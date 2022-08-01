Pokemon Presents Scheduled For This Week

‼️ Attention, Trainers! ‼️



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6AM PT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including #PokémonScarletViolet!



🔔 https://t.co/4Y2yC8uitL pic.twitter.com/oUTbNln64c — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 1, 2022

Nintendo has a lot of big games coming up, but the one that many are looking forward to and anticipating is that of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The games are scheduled for November and as a result of that, we’re getting a bit of a “slow burn” in terms of the information for the title. So far we know about the legendary Pokemon that we’re going to meet on the adventure, as well as the two unique professors that we’ll get to know depending on the title, and a few other key details and Pokemon that have been revealed.

However, there is good news on that front, as The Pokemon Company revealed today that they were going to have a Pokemon Presents on Wednesday to reveal new information about the title. As a result, that’s something to look forward to, even though we’re not sure exactly what we’re going to learn int eh 20-minute presentation. Especially since they note that Scarlet and Violet won’t be the only titles getting updated in the Presents. Making reference to the other video games of the line that are out there, not the least of which are the apps that are incredibly popular like Masters EX and Go.

But if we were to solely focus on the upcoming Gen IX titles, we’d note that more than likely we’ll get a new trailer for the game and possibly a new look at things like the region for the title (which still hasn’t had its name revealed yet) as well as of course new Pokemon for us to get to know. We might also learn more about the story of the title, the roles the professors will play in it aside from giving us our Pokemon, and so on.

Either way, the Pokemon Presents should be a memorable thing.

Source: Twitter