Joseph Quinn Got to Live Eddie’s Dream by Meeting Metallica

Joseph Quinn is having a great year. After two years of working as Eddie Munson on Stranger Things Season Four, he is being showered with love by fans of the character. The adoration is definitely earned because Quinn’s performance stole the show. Eddie was the newest addition to the Stranger Things crew and an important brotherly figure to Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo). As leader of Hawkins High’s Dungeons and Dragons club, Hellfire, Eddie gave his friends a space to be themselves, even if he was a little intense about attendance. He was also there for Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) when she needed help escaping the horrifying visions from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). However, Chrissy died in front of him, and Eddie never forgave himself for running away.

In the final episode of Season Four, Eddie stood on top of his home in the Upside Down and played his guitar one last time to lure the Demobats away from Vecna’s home. He decided to play Metallica’s Master of Puppets, and the results were epic. With red lightning flashing in the background, he really got into it. The song set the tone for everything else that was happening at that time too, with Max (Sadie Sink) trying to flee Vecna and everyone else moving into position to take him down. For fans, it was such an exciting moment in the show. As Dustin said, “Most metal ever!”

Well, Metallica thought so too. Early on, the legendary metal band expressed their love for Eddie’s concert through social media. Then, they joined a TikTok trend of playing their song along with Quinn’s clip. But most recently, they really showed the 29-year-old actor how much they liked the whole event. Joseph Quinn met Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza! The band shared how much they loved Stranger Things, and even told Quinn that he did their song justice. Quinn actually played the guitar for that scene too, so it must have been a dream to jam with the band. Check out the full clip below:

🤘this is for Eddie 🤘

Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson's heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6P — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2022

The look on Joseph Quinn’s face when they gifted him the guitar and offered to sign it says it all. He was clearly so honored and happy, which makes us happy! Because Eddie Munson sacrificed himself to save his friends while the town continued to vilify him. The whole thing was so heartbreaking that it seems like fans are treating Joseph Quinn so well to honor Eddie. Now let’s hope the Duffer Brothers find a way to sneak him back into Season Five.

