New DLC Coming To The Ascent?

This past week saw the first birthday of 2021’s The Ascent from Curve Digital, and developer Neon Giant, and to celebrate the teams have teased what is to come next for the fledgling franchise. Fresh from having made the jump from Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC to now include PS4 and PS5, the game now seems to have some DLC on the way. In a celebratory birthday tweet, both parties came together to reveal in an extremely brief way that more comment was coming.

“It’s our 1st Year Anniversary! We’re humbled by the support and love we’ve had since launch. Thank you to our awesome community for sticking with us and for playing our game! We appreciate each and every one of you! Now with that being said, we’ll just leave this here…” the team tweeted, leaving a link to the teaser trailer embedded along with the message itself – an enticing prospect for The Ascent fans if there ever was one.

It's our 1st Year Anniversary! We're humbled by the support and love we've had since launch. Thank you to our awesome community for sticking with us and for playing our game! We appreciate each and every one of you!



Now with that being said, we'll just leave this here… 👀 pic.twitter.com/v4JxRZe7i3 — The Ascent (@AscentTheGame) July 29, 2022

Of course, the language chosen is particularly obtuse and so this teaser could be referring to large-scale new missions, or one-offs, or even just new cosmetics. The possibilities are endless!

“The Ascent is an explosive shooter that can be played solo or together with up to three friends in local or online co-op. In The Ascent, players will be able to enhance their characters with cyberware that suits their playstyle while they explore the vibrant cyberpunk world as an indentured worker caught in a vortex of catastrophic events on a mission to find out what started it all.”

The Ascent is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with seemingly a year-two slate of content now on the way for fans to enjoy further in the coming days, weeks, or months.

Source