The Last of Us Star Praises Upcoming HBO Adaptation

Look, by this point in time we know that live-action adaptations of things like cartoons, comics, manga/anime and video games are very much hit or miss. And we only say “hit” now because we have multiple cases of it working on certain levels when handled by the right people. Like with Detective Pikachu and the two Sonic The Hedgehog movies. But with the upcoming The Last of Us adaptation on HBO, people are both cautiously optimistic…and just downright cautious.

After all, this is a world that you can make in live-action somewhat easily because it plays upon things that have been done by other franchises. But, as we saw with other adaptations…they can get “a bit too clever” and ruin things.

But according to star Beth Ramsay, this is going to be something special:

“I think people are going to love [the adaptation]. I know there were people worried about it, of course. When something is so precious to you as a viewer — as a gamer — of course you’re going to be worried about the adaptation. But honestly, I think people are going to love it,” Ramsey said. “It very much follows the emotional beats of the game, and it’s very respectful of the game and honors the game. But [the live-action series adaptation] brings a new life into it. It explores different avenues that weren’t explored so much in the game. I do think people are going to love it. I hope they do. It was so much fun to make, such an experience. I hope that [audiences] feel that experience too when they come on the adventure with us.”

“New content” was never in doubt for The Last of Us, the only question was, “would that new content be good?” We’ll have to wait until 2023 to find out.

