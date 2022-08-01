Gotham Knights is the long-awaited DC superhero team-up from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal. Initially announced for a 2021 release, Gotham Knights has been in development since at least 2018 and is one of three major DC games in development from Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. The others are Suicide Squad from legendary Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios and Wonder Woman from Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War). Gotham Knights has a lot to live up to as the first of a new generation of games in the DC universe. Especially after the massive success of recent Marvel games like Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As such, there’s a lot of excitement and interest surrounding Gotham Knights. Naturally, that level of interest comes with questions from fans. Questions like, where does Gotham Knights take place?

Where does Gotham Knights take place?

As the title suggests, Gotham Knights takes place in Gotham City. However, it isn’t a version of Gotham City that we’ve ever seen in games, TV, or movies before, so there are sure to be a few surprises. Most importantly, it isn’t the same Gotham City that gamers played in during the Batman: Arkham games. Gotham Knights is a completely new experience and is not connected to those games in any way.

