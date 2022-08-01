Gotham Knights is the long-awaited DC superhero team-up from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal. Initially announced for a 2021 release, Gotham Knights has been in development since at least 2018 and is one of three major DC games in development from Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. The others are Suicide Squad from legendary Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios and Wonder Woman from Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War). Gotham Knights has a lot to live up to as the first of a new generation of games in the DC universe. Especially after the massive success of recent Marvel games like Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As such, there’s a lot of excitement and interest surrounding Gotham Knights. Naturally, that level of interest comes with questions from fans. Questions like, what is the story of Gotham Knights?

What is the story of Gotham Knights?

The story of Gotham Knights takes place after the death of Batman, as his allies try to fill the sizeable boots he left behind. Gamers will be able to play as one of four Batman allies in Gotham Knights. These include Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. Here’s what Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Montreal has to say about the original story in the game.

Gotham Knights features an all-new original story where an expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin – to protect Gotham from a descent into chaos. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will confront an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight. Warner Bros. Montreal

Not much else has been revealed about the story in the game besides the fact that it won’t connect in any way to the Batman: Arkham games. As a new story, there are sure to be some surprises that we’ll find out after the game is released.

