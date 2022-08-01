Minecraft Amiibo Receive September Release Date

Super Smash Bros. titles, in particular, the latest entry Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have been a gigantic cash cow for Nintendo, from the initial hardware and software sales that come with the launch of a new game, but also more notably for the last two (or is it three given there was a Wii U/3DS SKU?) core entries, the profits have been even juicier thanks to the inclusion of Amibo functionality. The toys-to-life figures have been a hit with Nintendo fans, and as every new fighter comes to Ultimate, a new batch of Amiibo comes to retailers. This week, Nintendo have officially revealed that after some delays, that the next figures were on the way this September – Minecraft’s Steve, and Alex. Yes, they’re doubling dipping by doing two for one.

Both Steve and Alex were added to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter roster way back in later 2020, so the release of these figures, two years later, has certainly been a long time coming, but in a tweet from Nintendo they revealed that both figures would arrive on September 9th, 2022

Block off your calendar! The Steve & Alex Super Smash Bros. #amiibo will be released on September 9th. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/9hsbfEThOO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 29, 2022 Of course, the duo aren’t the most recent fighters to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, with several others coming afterwards, many of whom don’t yet have their own figures available for purchase. Currently, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Kazuya from Tekken, and Sora from Kingdom Hearts are all still yet to receive their own figures, with each being characters from hugely popular franchises – so fans are ready and waiting to splash out all of their hard-earned on them.

Of course, the games have made the company a lot of money, generated a lot of sales, and have left the fanbase extremely satisfied, but Smash Bros director Masahiro Sakurai has said he is undecided if he’d make another entry. “I’m not thinking about a sequel,” Sakurai told Famitsu magazine. “But I can’t say that this is definitely the last Smash Bros… “I need to think about whether we should release another Smash Bros. game at the risk of disappointing the users.”

