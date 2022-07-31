Neil Patrick Harris Talks The New Doctor Who

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Doctor Who as of late, which shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given the nature of the show and how things are meant to be when we get close to a regeneration. But while that regeneration is on the minds of many (especially Jodie Whittaker fans), the eyes of the Whovians are also on the Doctor that comes next. Who in this case will be Ncuti Gatwa, an actor who will be playing the Doctor in very new ways that haven’t been done before.

For proof of this, you need only ask one of his future co-stars in Neil Patrick Harris, who is going to be joining the show for the 60th Anniversary special, and has much praise for the future Doctor:

“I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he’s glorious,” Harris tells Variety. “He’ll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor.”

Harris himself is gay and no doubt feels very proud that this show is going to have that orientation for the character (yes, we know Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor has feelings for Yaz, but they’re still in the “feeling out stage”).

We still don’t know who Harris will be playing in the upcoming special, though the released picture of him (above) does make him seem quite villainous, right? It also should be reminded that the special will see the return of the 10th Doctor and Donna Noble…Temple-Noble? It’s hard to know at present.

And of course, we haven’t gotten any new looks at the 13th Doctor’s ending or when that ending is going to be! And since we have to wait until 2023 for the first full season with Ncuti Gatwa, it’s going to be a long and mysterious time for Doctor Who fans.

Source: Variety