Star Trek Picard Will Have “New Enterprise” For Final Season

Shutting this down before people get their hopes up. It’s not what you think. So what the F are they talking about then? Get it? What the F? *cough! Okay, I’ll see myself out. https://t.co/RMCBzMktar — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) July 27, 2022

Star Trek Picard was very much a love-letter to what many consider the greatest Star Trek series via The Next Generation. That was the show that gave us arguably the best captain in Jean-Luc Picard, some of the best Star Fleet crewmembers, some of the best storylines, and so on. And sure enough, Picard has done its best to expand, grow, and showcase what we have now in terms of technology so we can make a better show. But to all things, there is an end, and the question on many people’s minds is…where’s the ship?

We speak of course of the USS Enterprise, the vessel captained by many in the Star Trek franchise. But there already is some confusion about what the ship will be in the final season. Because according to Patrick Stewart in an interview (and quoted by a fan on Twitter as you can see above), the Enterprise will return but with “better carpets”. However, Showrunner Terry Matalas found that tweet and quoted it so that he could correct it on the spot. Which led many to suggest that the Enterprise-F version would be in the final season of the show. Well…

So that may not give us many answers, but it does give us something to think about as we head toward the final season. We know that regardless of the vessel, we’re going to be getting a lot of returns in Star Trek Picard, as much of the cast of TNG will be returning for whatever is coming one last time. Something that the cast and crew had a blast working on no doubt. And the shot of them all on the Enterprise (regardless of the version it is) will be a treat for fans.

So brace for warp when the final season arrives next year.

