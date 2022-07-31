Sadie Sink Recalls Begging To Audition To Be Max In Stranger Things

One of the things that many fans take for granted when it comes to their favorite shows is the sometimes excruciating casting process the teams have to go through in order to find “the right person for the right part”. Stranger Things may have “gotten every part right” pretty much, but make no mistake about it, they had to go through a LOT of kids and teens to get them, over 1000 if you can believe it. And even then, some of the cast had to fight for their roles to be more than what they had.

Case in point, Sadie Sink was cast to be Max and she had arguably the most important arc/scenes in the recent season 4, but according to Sink, she had to ask for more because she was almost “aged out of the role”:

“I just begged and pleaded with them to give me more material so I could show them something fresh,” Sink shared, adding that she was 14 at the time, and was considered too old to play the part.

She eventually got it after a chemistry test worked out, and the rest is history, but Sink was quick to note that the show and the industry definitely makes you grow so you can play these roles, even when you don’t know who you are as a person yet:

“It’s such a weird and specific situation that the Stranger Things cast and I are all in because the world knows who our characters are but we’re still trying to figure out who we are as people,” Sink added. “I think being in the industry accelerates you and you mature faster. But for the most part, it’s just so fun because the cast is all going through it together.”

The fate of Sink’s character is up in the air in the worst of ways, and Season 5 won’t be around until 2024, as such…people are going to be “running up that hill” for quite a while.

Source: Deadline