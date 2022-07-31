Play As Spyro The Dragon In Stray

Modder, MrMarco1003 has replaced the furry cat protagonist with Spyro the Dragon in this Stray mod.

Stray has an extensive community of modders who keep on making the game more and more interestingly and irresistibly cuter. Last we even learned that one modder was taking commissions to have their very own housecat implemented into the game.

Now with a third-person exploration game like Stray, it would make sense sooner or latter that a Modder would draw parallels between the game and Spyro. And the nexus mods creator MrMarco1003 has done just that, he’s taken our favorite tabby protangist and replaced him Spyro The Dragon.

Since it’s release the mod has been picking up traction, making it’s way onto social media.

Wow, there's already a Spyro mod for Stray. pic.twitter.com/7wdkErAgby — SteveBH (@SteveBH_) July 30, 2022

Even Insomniac Games, the creators behind Spyro took to Twitter to reply to the clip, with a positive nod to the creative direction.

i mean, i don't hate it. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 30, 2022

Surprisingly the model fits quite well into the game, Imagine if Spyro could also fly through the environment? Then we wouldn’t need any new Sypro Game at all!

Stray is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows. At the moment, mods are only accessible through the Microsoft Windows version of the game.

