About 80% Of All PS4 and PS5 Game Purchases Are Digital

Digital is definitely the future, Sony has recently revealed that 79 per cent of all PS5, PS4 games sold during its latest fiscal quarter of this year were digital. This represents a 13% boost in digital purchases for the year of 2021 up until 2022.

For the first quarter of 2021 digital sales stood at 71%, for the next two quarters the number plateaued at 62%. The final quarter ended up where it started, at 71%. The start of 2022, saw a rise in purchases with the percentage hitting 79%.

Conversely, the sale of physical hardware pales in comparison to Software sales – though the number of physical copies sold has steadily increased throughout the past year. When comparing the beginning quarter of this year to last year, we can see that the general amount of hardware sales has hit a slump. Sitting at only 16,573 million yen generated over this past quarter as compared to 25,598 million Yen generated in Q1 of 2021.

Since 2021 we have also seen a rise in player numbers on PSN, hitting 111 million monthly active users In Q3 and then we saw the number lower 106 million, and then tapering off at 102 million monthly active users for the past Quarter.

[source resetera.com]