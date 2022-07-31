Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most highly anticipated games since its initial leak in 2018. The game ticks the boxes of many Harry Potter fans who have been waiting years for an in-depth single-player game set in the wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy is the first major game set in the wizarding world since the release of Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 all the way back in 2011. As such, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year. However, with a completely new game that features characters mostly unknown from the Harry Potter films and books, there are a lot of questions about the upcoming title. Questions like, will Hogwarts Legacy have crossplay?

Will Hogwarts Legacy have crossplay?

No, Hogwarts Legacy will not have crossplay. Hogwarts Legacy is strictly a single-player only title, and as such, there is no need for crossplay as there are no online features present in the game. There has been no word on if the game will feature cross-save between platforms. However, since there are no other online features, it’s unlikely that players will be able to transfer their saves between platforms, other than perhaps consoles within the same family, e.g., PS4 and PS5.

For all of the latest info on Hogwarts Legacy in the run-up to launch, be sure to check back regularly.