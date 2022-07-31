Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most highly anticipated games since its initial leak in 2018. The game ticks the boxes of many Harry Potter fans who have been waiting years for an in-depth single-player game set in the wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy is the first major game set in the wizarding world since the release of Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 all the way back in 2011. As such, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year. However, with a completely new game that features characters mostly unknown from the Harry Potter films and books, there are a lot of questions about the upcoming title. Questions like, what kind of game is Hogwarts Legacy?

What kind of game is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, single-player RPG set in the wizarding world of 1800s Britain. Players will take control of their own student, learn spells, level up, explore Hogwarts, and experience life as a young wizard. Here’s how developer Portkey Games describes Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for. Portkey Games

