Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most highly anticipated games since its initial leak in 2018. The game ticks the boxes of many Harry Potter fans who have been waiting years for an in-depth single-player game set in the wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy is the first major game set in the wizarding world since the release of Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 all the way back in 2011. As such, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year. However, with a completely new game that features characters mostly unknown from the Harry Potter films and books, there are a lot of questions about the upcoming title. Questions like, where does Hogwarts Legacy take place?

Where does Hogwarts Legacy take place?

Hogwarts Legacy will take place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s. Roughly 100-200 years before the events of the original Harry Potter series. The game will have players take control of a regular student and go through wizarding school without the weight of the book and film series to hold it down. Hogwarts Legacy is a completely new story in the wizarding world but may feature some characters that fans have heard of before (though maybe haven’t necessarily seen).

