Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most highly anticipated games since its initial leak in 2018. The game ticks the boxes of many Harry Potter fans who have been waiting years for an in-depth single-player game set in the wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy is the first major game set in the wizarding world since the release of Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 all the way back in 2011. As such, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year. However, with a completely new game that features characters mostly unknown from the Harry Potter films and books, there are a lot of questions about the upcoming title. Questions like, will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam?

Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam?

Yes, Hogwarts Legacy will be on Steam when it is released later this year. The game will also be available on the Epic Games Store for those who prefer that storefront. Although there’s no release date announced for the game at this time, there’s currently no indication that the game will be released at different times on the various PC platforms. Check out the Steam page for Hogwarts Legacy right here and the Epic Games Store page here.

For all of the latest info on Hogwarts Legacy in the run-up to launch, be sure to check back regularly.