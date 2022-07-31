Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most highly anticipated games since its initial leak in 2018. The game ticks the boxes of many Harry Potter fans who have been waiting years for an in-depth single-player game set in the wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy is the first major game set in the wizarding world since the release of Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 all the way back in 2011. As such, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year. However, with a completely new game that features characters mostly unknown from the Harry Potter films and books, there are a lot of questions about the upcoming title. Questions like, what platforms will Hogwarts Legacy be on?

What platforms will Hogwarts Legacy be on?

Hogwarts Legacy will be on all major platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That means Hogwarts Legacy will be in the hands of as many gamers as is currently feasible. It’s not clear at this time what the differences will be in terms of performance between platforms. Nor is it clear at this time if there will be any difference between release dates for platforms. Recently, many AAA games that have been released on the Nintendo Switch have come to the console sometime after the initial release on more powerful platforms. We will likely need to wait for an official release date for the game before confirming if that will be the case with Hogwarts Legacy too.

