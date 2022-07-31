James Gunn States GOTG Vol. 3 Will Be “Something Completely Different”

Guardians of the Galaxy is a very special franchise in the MCU, it was something that “shouldn’t have worked” due to it being a VERY niche franchise within Marvel Comics, and yet, due to James Gunn, he made it shine. But with his upcoming third film in the franchise, many are wondering what it’s going to be like, and how it’ll compare to the previous to.

Well, James Gunn was more than happy to answer that in a recent interview, and noted that GOTG Vol.3 will be much different than what came before…

“This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it’s a much more emotional movie than the other two movies,” Gunn teased. “And it’s a longer movie than the other two movies – it’s bigger in every way.” he said of filming Vol. 3, “It was really comfortable, actually … I’m really familiar with the actors, so I know what they have to do.”

“They’ve gotten better at their jobs so that I don’t have to bash them around so much,” Gunn added with a laugh. “In a lot of ways, it was really easy – it’s really natural for me. I understand this. But I’m also really pushing myself and trying to create something completely different from what came before it, but that also honors what came before it.”

We’ve already had many teases of what the third movie will be like, including hearing the origins of Rocket Raccoon (and seeing his apparently adorable baby form), meeting the High Evolutionary, Gamora is now the leader of the Ravagers (and doesn’t recall who Peter Quill is), Adam Warlock will be heavily involved, and more.

And being that this is “the end of the Guardians era” as Gunn has put it, we’re going to get a sendoff of massive proportions.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter