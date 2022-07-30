League of Super-Pets Heading To Top Of Box Office

In today’s world, we’re absolutely focused on results. You can say that something is good, or even great, but if you don’t have something that can back it up? Then you’re not going to have anyone believe you. At the box office, if you want to be a success, you need to make back the money that you spent on the film, or be such a critical darling that you become an “Oscar Favorite”, or, you get the No.1 spot at the box office for a weekend or two. DC’s League of Super-Pets is apparently on track for that third option. As it’s projected to be the No.1 film this weekend. Which is good…but…

…there’s a bit of a caveat on that. No, not that another film will overtake it if certain things happen, that’s honestly very unlikely. Rather, we’re talking about how despite the star power in the movies like with The Rock, Keanu Reeves, Jameela Jamil and so on…the movie is only projected to get $22 million in the domestic box office this weekend. A nice amount, but hardly a record-breaking amount.

And before anyone shouts, “but it’s an animated movie!”, you might need to go and recall the box office totals for movies like Lightyear and Minions: the Rise of Gru. Both of which had MUCH bigger openings than League of Super-Pets. Sure, those two had more build and more “good will” if you want, but given the “love of superhero movies”, and the fact that there was no real competition for the film this weekend, you have to wonder why it didn’t do more.

This also will make many fans wonder what will happen with the two upcoming DC Comics movies as the trend has not been the best for them as of late. Only time will tell.

