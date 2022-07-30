She-Hulk Villain Talks About How Her Character Is “Annoying”

The upcoming She-Hulk series is going to be one that’s interesting for a variety of reasons. Not the least of which is that according to its staff, it’s going to lean more into the “slice-of-life comedy” side of things versus everything else that the MCU has done in regards to their heroes. But, that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to get some action, or having a “nemesis” for our epic green lawyer. Because not unlike in the comics, she’s going to be going up against Titania.

Jameela Jamil (known by many for her incredible role in The Good Place) will be Titania, and she has noted multiple times that her character will stand out from previous villains in certain ways, not the least of which is that…she’s apparently really annoying:

“Titania stands out because I think she’s the most annoying of them, actually,” Jamil explained. “I think she almost doesn’t need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven’t really utilized enough. She’s also very glamorous. I like the fact that she’s a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she’s completely unselfconscious. She’s completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We’ll see.”

Indeed, we will see. In the comics, Titania definitely doesn’t look like she does in She-Hulk (especially in the costume) but she does have a long history with Jennifer Walters. Including the two eventually coming to an understanding with one another that leads to them having a bit of a “Friendly sparring rivalry” that doesn’t involve a lot of property damage. So that’s nice!

What remains to be seen is how much of Titania will be in the show, and how it’s going to affect Jen’s “legal life” as the nine episodes roll on.

Source: ScreenRant