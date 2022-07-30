Pedro Pascal Praises The Mandalorian Stunt Doubles

Whether we want to admit it or not at times, there are a LOT of people who go and make the various TV shows and movies we watch a thing. Especially when it comes to the people behind the camera, behind the scenes, and those who just help setup everything to make sure it flows well. Take a show like The Mandalorian for example, that’s a sci-fi series that needs a lot of help, including with its epic action scenes. Something that its star Pedro Pascal is very happy to admit and praise the people that do it.

You might recall that in Season 1, Pedro himself was barely in Mando’s armor, allowing for stunt doubles to go and do the “heavy lifting” for much of the season. He did more time in the armor in Season 2, but he still knows who helps him make Mando look good:

“It’s been a collaborative process from the beginning,” Pascal recalled. “I was given the opportunity to establish physical specificity in some ways at the start of the show, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t observing and picking up from what they’re doing and handing over so much of it as well. They do the heavy lifting.”

It also helped Pascal ease into the role when he found out his collaborator Lateef Crowder was going to do the stunts for him:

“When I knew he was going to be putting on the suit for this, I was like, ‘Yes! I’m gonna look so cool!'”

So as you can see, it really is a team effort. And given that the cast is stating that The Mandalorian Season 3 is going to be the biggest season yet, and have a lot of action in it, they’re going to need the stunt doubles even more.

Source: Entertainment Weekly