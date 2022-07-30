Kraven the Hunter Actor Promises Film Will Be Like The Comics

We’re going to shoot straight here, ok? Right now, there is a very odd thing going on with Sony. After sharing Spider-Man with the MCU (as Sony has the movie rights to the character) they’ve been determined to make their own movie universe featuring the side-characters and villains of Spidey. A bold move that started out strong with Venom, but then took a step back with the sequel, and the less we talk about Morbius the better. And yet, they’re still pushing forward with certain films, including a Kraven the Hunter film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

However, if there is hope, you can tell that the actor knows what Kraven The Hunter will be like in the movie, and he claims it’s the hunter fans know from the comics:

“I can’t confirm any details or anything,” Taylor-Johnson says. “And also, I guess that was probably a little taken out of context and then run. I mean, I think you know what I meant what really stated was that he was a protector of the natural world I said and he’s a conservationist, which is probably more accurate, and then should have stopped there, full stop, shouldn’t have gone on beyond that because, yeah I think you know you really got to understand, yeah, he is a hunter and from that world of hunting and there’s so many aspects. What I love about that character is that what is he humanizing is that he has flaws, right? Kraven is a beautiful character. Sergei Kravinov is a beautiful character because it’s someone who’s really understanding themselves and has flaws. This is a character that was built ages ago and it’s in a new time and era, but yeah, is he going to be the hunter that we all want to see? Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely.”

Whether it all works out will be found out in 2023.

