Harley Quinn Team Talks Kite-Man Spinoff

There are a few ways to guarantee that you’ll get a spinoff show of a favorite property. The first way (something that shows like CSI, Law & Order and other shows have done) is have a universe open enough to tell other stories that don’t step on the main show. The second way (which is a comic book special in many aspects), is to have a breakout character that people love and want to see more of. For the Harley Quinn animated series, that would be Kite-Man.

He was there since basically the beginning of the show, and his relationship with Poison Ivy and interactions with the rest of the cast were enough to get a spinoff show greenlit. And in an interview, showrunner Patrick Schumacker and others weighed in on what the show would be like:

“It is still called ‘Noonan’s,’ whether or not that ends up being the title when it airs on HBO Max, that’s TBD,” Schumacker said. “We sort of pitched it as a ‘Cheers’ for supervillains. It’s gonna be heavily set in the bar, but it’s a comic-book show with capes, so naturally, it’s gonna want action and that’s gonna lead to some pretty far-out places.”

“We love the wild and fun world of ‘Harley Quinn’ so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man,” Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max and Adult Swim wrote when the spinoff was announced. “Justin, Patrick, and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City’s not-so-finest at Noonan’s, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem.”

Season 3 of Harley Quinn just debuted to big praise, so it’ll be interesting to see when “Noonan’s” or whatever else it’s called in the end does.

