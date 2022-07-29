Steam Deck Production Update Pushes Orders Forward

Valve has announced that the production issues facing its hugely popular Steam Deck have been significantly reduced. The improvement means many gamers who had pre-ordered their Deck before today will be able to get it this quarter instead of before the end of the year. All orders from today now have a solid Q4 delivery window, meaning that even new orders should be received before the end of the year. Check out the full statement from Valve below.

Hello! We’re excited to announce that we’re going to be able to fulfill demand sooner than we had estimated for everyone in the reservation queue. Many of the supply chain shortfalls that affect Steam Deck are gradually clearing up, and we’re continuing to ramp production, so we’re able to produce more Decks faster than ever before.

As of today we’ve updated the reservation windows, and everyone who’s currently in the reservation queue will get their Steam Deck email this year. Many customers who were in the “Q4 or later” window have been bumped up to “Q3 (July-September)” window. And everyone else is now solidly in the “Q4 (October-December)” window.

As of this moment, new reservations will be in the Q4 bucket, but if these queues fill up it will flip over into the following quarter. To see your reservation window, visit this site while logged in.

As of this moment, new reservations will be in the Q4 bucket, but if these queues fill up it will flip over into the following quarter. To see your reservation window, visit this site while logged in.

That’s it for today, more news soon.