Goat Simulator 3 was one of the surprise announcements at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Goat Simulator 3 is the long-awaited sequel to the original game that memed its way into existence nearly ten years ago. Goat Simulator 3 was met with all-around confusion when it was revealed at Summer Games Fest via a trailer that seemed remarkably familiar. In true Goat Simulator fashion, the trailer turned out to be a parody of an early Dead Island 2 (which still hasn’t been released) trailer from 2014. The Dead Island 2 trailer showed a man jogging to music as the zombie apocalypse unfolded around him. The Goat Simulator 3 trailer started out in much the same way, except it featured a horde of goats instead of zombies. Check out the Goat Simulator 3 trailer here. Naturally, with such a confusing trailer and surprise announcement, fans have questions about the upcoming game. Questions like, will Goat Simulator 3 have multiplayer?

Will Goat Simulator 3 have multiplayer?

Yes, Goat Simulator 3 will have multiplayer in the form of online co-op. That’s a first for the series. The original game only had local co-op (which the sequel will also retain), but now players can also enjoy their goat action with up to four friends. There won’t be competitive online action in Goat Simulator 3 (whatever that would even look like), and there has been no announcement about any other modes aside from co-op.

