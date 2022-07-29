Goat Simulator 3 was one of the surprise announcements at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Goat Simulator 3 is the long-awaited sequel to the original game that memed its way into existence nearly ten years ago. Goat Simulator 3 was met with all-around confusion when it was revealed at Summer Games Fest via a trailer that seemed remarkably familiar. In true Goat Simulator fashion, the trailer turned out to be a parody of an early Dead Island 2 (which still hasn’t been released) trailer from 2014. The Dead Island 2 trailer showed a man jogging to music as the zombie apocalypse unfolded around him. The Goat Simulator 3 trailer started out in much the same way, except it featured a horde of goats instead of zombies. Check out the Goat Simulator 3 trailer here. Naturally, with such a confusing trailer and surprise announcement, fans have questions about the upcoming game. Questions like, will Goat Simulator 3 have crossplay?

Will Goat Simulator 3 have crossplay?

There’s no indication that Goat Simulator 3 will have crossplay. Nothing has been announced by developer Coffee Stain Studios regarding crossplay for the newly added online co-op mode in the game. It’s the first time Goat fans will be able to play together online, so there’s every possibility that this is just the start of online Goat Simulator and that updates such as crossplay could come in the future. However, that’s just speculation. As Goat Simulator 3 is a next-gen only game, players on different consoles generations won’t be able to play together since the game won’t be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

