Cobra Kai Head Praises Upcoming Trailer For Season 5

I’ve seen the Cobra Kai S5 trailer and I’m obsessed. Perfectly sets the tone, without ruining all the surprises. This one feels like a different (but same) kind of 80s movie. September 9th can’t come soon enough! #CobraKai #Season5 #Netflix — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) July 29, 2022

Cobra Kai is an example of a “sequel series” doing something not just right, but evolving what came before. The show is the ‘continuation’ of the first four Karate Kid movies (the Jaden Smith one is definitely not canon for various reasons…mainly in that he learned Kung Fu and not Karate…) and shows what has happened to Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence after their fateful encounter at a Karate tournament changed both their lives. But the series doesn’t just focus on them, it focused on the next generation of “karate kids” and how the sins of the past can corrupt the future.

Yeah, it’s gotten pretty dark at times, and that’s what has made the show so fun to watch. Because at points, you honestly don’t know what’s about to happen next, and that’s really cool. Which brings us to the upcoming fifth season of the show. One of the heads of the series, Jon Hurwitz went onto Twitter and noted that he’s seen the upcoming full trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5, and he loves the tone that it sets for the season, all the while not giving away all that’s going to happen in it.

If you recall, at the end of season 4, Cobra Kai won the bet between Lawrence, LaRusso and their enemy in John Kreese. Cobra Kai was now allowed to not just exist, but expand through the efforts of Terry Silver…who betrayed Kreese in order to be “free” of him. Then, Johnny’s prized pupil in Miguel not only lost the tournament due to his injury, but decided to go to Mexico to go and learn the truth about his true father…which is problematic for various reasons.

As if that’s not enough, to get rid of Cobra Kai once and for all, Daniel called in his other rival in Chozen to come help him.

When September 9th comes? It’s going to be a big day for fans of the show.

Source: Twitter