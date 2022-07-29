MultiVersus To Nerf Bugs Bunny In A Future Update

MultiVersus recently entered open-beta and it is seeing tremendous success in terms of the number of players who have tried it out. The platforming fighting game takes cues from the Super Smash Bros. series and makes use of the large catalog of franchises owned by Warner Bros. to include a variety of characters. One of those characters, Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes, is now going to receive a nerf in the near future.

The developer of MultiVersus, Player First Games, has confirmed that Bugs Bunny will receive a nerf to help with balancing the overall game. We do not yet know what these changes to the character will include. The game director, Tony Huynh, Tweeted: “Nerfs inc after EVO, but Bugs Bunny will always be fun.”

EVO refers to the Evolution Championship Series, which is a large-scale fighting game tournament. EVO 2022 will take place between August 5 and August 7, meaning that players of MultiVersus should expect an update to Bugs Bunny shortly after that.

The developer has been quick to address changes in MultiVersus since the game’s release on Tuesday this week. A patch released earlier today has made improvements to Batman’s grapple attack, fixes to Steven Universe’s knockback on his neutral air attack, and the Down Special Infinite attack for Iron Giant. With that in mind, it seems like the developer is keeping a close eye on potential issues and player feedback regarding bugs and balance changes for the game.

An overwhelmingly positive response to the game saw MultiVersus achieve just over 153,000 concurrent players on Steam thus far, which is hugely impressive when compared to some of the other big fighting games in the genre.

MultiVersus is free to play on PC, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox consoles, and it has full cross-platform support between each of these versions.

Source