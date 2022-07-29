Resident Evil Village Getting Free Accessibility Update

Resident Evil Village will be getting some improvements to its current accessibility settings in October. As revealed by Capcom earlier today, the free update will be available to all players and will launch alongside the upcoming Winters’ Expansion and Gold Edition of the game.

The update will include the option to toggle different sizes, colours and backgrounds for subtitles, an accessibility setting that has been often requested by the game’s community. Additionally, players will be able to enable the speaker’s names within the subtitles when in story mode, which will allow players to know who is speaking. Closed captions will also be an option with the new update. The game will also be given a permanent reticle on-screen as an option for those who would benefit from it.

A free accessibility update for all Resident Evil Village users is coming alongside the Winters' Expansion and Gold Edition in October, adding:



– Subtitle size, color & background toggles

– Speaker name display in story mode

– Closed captions

– Permanent reticle — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 28, 2022

Improving accessibility options is a fundamental aspect of inclusive game design and undoubtedly these new features will be a welcome addition to Resident Evil Village. This accessibility update is set to be released at the same time as the upcoming Gold Edition of the game as well as the Winters’ Expansion, which means players can expect to see it come into the game on October 28.

This accessibility update is definitely a big improvement to the current set of options in-game. While they may be getting added in later rather than sooner, it’s good to see that Capcom is making improvements to the game’s inclusiveness now. In terms of the new DLC, the expansion will add new playable characters in Lady Dimitrescu, Chris Redfield and Lord Karl Heisenberg, as well as a number of other features to the base game, plus a new story chapter for Rose Winters.

The free accessibility update will be released alongside Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion on October 28 for Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

Source