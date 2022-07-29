League Of Super-Pets Director Notes That Some Hero Sidekicks Had To Be Cut

The League Of Super-Pets film is now out in theaters, and is aiming to be a very light-hearted take on not just superheroes, but their pets. In the movie, we see Krypto the Super-Dog (played by Dwayne The Rock Johnson) who is struggling to make friends outside of his master in Superman. But when an evil villain takes out the entire Justice League, it’s up to their pets to save the day. Even though those pets are…quite an assortment of unique characters.

Director Jared Stern noted though that originally, they were planning on having a rather iconic (and fan-favorite) animal sidekick show up in the movie but it was just too much of a challenge:

“It’s very tricky to animate an octopus,” Stern told in an interview. “And ultimately you’re always having to make choices throughout production and so that was one that we couldn’t quite make work with everything else.”

If you’re not catching the lore in that statement, he’s talking about Topo, the octopus sidekick and friend to Aquaman. You might remember him from the Aquaman movie when him and Orm were fighting and they did a shot of Topo playing the drums (rather well we might add). The octopus has been shown in comics quite a bit and has been proven to have not just human-like intelligence, but be able to use its tentacles in a variety of ways. Including, apparently, being taught by Green Arrow to fire a bow. Welcome to comics, everyone.

Others were also apparently considered but rejected:

“We love the original Legion of Super Pets like Comet and Beppo but they’re Superman-centric,” Stern continued. “And we wanted to get into potential pets for the whole Justice League. And our origin story delves into rescue pets who need a home so we leaned into DC animals who’d make sense at a Metropolis shelter (sorry, Jumpa!) and just maybe match up with our Justice League.”

So yeah, some animals were left out of League Of Super-Pets, but if there’s a sequel? Who knows!

