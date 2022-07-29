Kevin Feige Promises Big Announcements At D23

There are some out there who might think that after the massive and expansive set of reveals that happened at San Diego Comic-Con last week (has it really been a week already?) that they’re “fresh out” of reveals. And there is some fairness in thinking that because they revealed everything from release dates, to Disney+ shows being confirmed, to outlining ALL of Marvel’s Phase 5 and teasing Phase 6, and so on and so forth. That’s a lot of news to reveal in about 2 hours at Comic-Con. But leave it to Kevin Feige to show people that Marvel always has more up their sleeves.

He even noted at SDCC that there was “more to come” and now we know when it is because it’ll be happening at the D23 event that is upcoming:

“Filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests will join representatives from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, among others, onstage in Hall D23 at 10 a.m. to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles,” Feige added. “Going behind the scenes of these studios’ highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what else is in the works.”

Fans were quick to note at SDCC that there are “gaps” in the MCU that haven’t been filled as of yet. Such as the mysterious lack of the Armor Wars series that’s been in the works for some time. Or what’s going on with Spider-Man in the live-action sense. And of course, then there’s the question…of the X-Men, are they EVER going to come to the MCU outside of a reference to “mutation” in a certain Disney+ show?

There are also a lot of rumors that the cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four movie is going to get revealed. So we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Source: ComicBook.com