D-Pad Studio Announcing New Game At Gamescom

The studio behind the cult smash adventure platformer Owlboy will be giving eager fans a treat at Gamescom, it’s been revealed. Indie game developers D-Pad Studio has been working on its new title for some time now and it appears that it’s ready to lift the curtain on its next adventure.

In a tweet shared earlier today, D-Pad Studio revealed that they’d be showcasing the brand new game during next month’s Gamescom event, which takes place in Cologne, Germany from August 23 to August 28. The news was shared alongside a purposefully cryptic video which depicts a colourful and detailed 2D forest scene with a hovering question mark covering it.

It's time! D-Pad Studio will be revealing it's NEW GAME at Gamescom #gamescom2022 (AUG 24-28).

Stay tuned! ✨ pic.twitter.com/IEISRibnoa — D-Pad Studio (@DPadStudio) July 29, 2022

D-Pad Studio’s last game Owlboy gathered something of a cult following after its pixel art platforming adventures struck a chord with the gaming community. Initially released on Steam for PC, the studio then decided to launch it on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch due to its popularity amongst gamers and impressive critical reception.

It’s fair to say that excitement and expectations are fairly high for the Norway-based studio’s upcoming title. While Owlboy was released in 2016, the game itself took 10 years of development to get to that point. However, it appears that D-Pad Studio has been able to move at a much faster pace with the development of this new game. With that said, while we may get a reveal and a first look at the new title during the Gamescom event, it may be less likely that we get a release date for it yet. However, we’ll just have to wait and see as far as that’s concerned.

In the meantime, Owlboy is currently available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam, if you haven’t already given it a try. We’ll be keeping an eye on the upcoming announcement from D-Pad Studio during Gamescom later next month.

Source