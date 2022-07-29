The Devil in Me Has a Release Date Rumor

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is the upcoming addition to the horror game anthology. Supermassive Games, the creators of the incredible Until Dawn, are the masters of narrative-driven horror games. The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of horror games, with The Devil in Me being the fourth. Though there will be eight total, The Devil in Me will mark the end of Volume One of the series.

So what is this one about? A group of documentary film makers looking for their big break are offered an opportunity: tour the Murder Castle. It’s actually a replica of the serial killer H. H. Homes’s Murder Castle, but every detail was added for authenticity. Of course, once inside, getting back out is not as easy as it seems. The group realizes too late that they are being watched, and apparently, the Murder Castle is aptly named.

Every character is playable, and every character can live or die. Your choices directly impact the outcome of the story, just like in Until Dawn. Each player will have their loyalty tested in a series of boobytraps and deadly puzzles. But you don’t have to play alone! There is a multiplayer mode where up to five people can “pass-the-pad,” meaning that not every choice will be all on you. You can all share in the horror of consequences.

Recently on Twitter, user Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia), shared a release date. This is not an official announcement, but the date is in line with the original release period. View the Tweet below.

NAMCO – THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY: THE DEVIL IN ME | Release Date: November 30 pic.twitter.com/fiI2N3Wxqx — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 29, 2022

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is set to launch this fall, but how does November 30 sound? We will have to wait a little longer for an official announcement, but at least we have a little nugget of excitement for now. In the meantime, it’s a good time to replay some of the previous games. Did you get everyone out alive? Or were there no survivors?

