Batman is Confirmed To Return To DCEU In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

It’s honestly pretty sad when a random encounter leads to more news for the DCEU than what we basically got at Comic-Con. Just saying. Anyway, despite it being delayed to next year due to a VFX backlog, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a highly-anticipated movie. Not the least of which is because the original movie made over a BILLION DOLLARS at the box office to the surprise of literally everyone around the world. And whether the sequel will do the same is very much up for debate.

However, no matter how well the film does (or doesn’t do to be fair), the question of scale is not in question at all. The original film had a large scale due to us going all over the world in order to find the Trident of Poseidon and to witness Orm trying to bring all the tribes of Atlantis together. The director of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, James Wan (who directed the first one) promises to be even grander and bolder in some ways. And now, we know that this includes having a major guest star in the form…of Ben Affleck.

Yep, it was confirmed today by Jason Momoa himself that Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in the second Aquaman movie. We don’t know what the nature of the cameo is, but when you add that to the role he’s allegedly going to have in The Flash movie (which that whole movie is now in question thanks to Ezra Miller), you have to wonder what the future of this Batman is in the DCEU, because he said he was done…and yet…he’s not done.

Fans also wonder if this was a “more recent addition” to things due to the Warner Bros Discovery merger, and what this could mean for the future. No matter what though, it’s something to smile about.

Source: Jason Momoa