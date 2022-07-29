Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most highly anticipated games since its initial leak in 2018. The game ticks the boxes of many Harry Potter fans who have been waiting years for an in-depth single-player game set in the wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy is the first major game set in the wizarding world since the release of Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 all the way back in 2011. As such, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year. However, with a completely new game that features characters mostly unknown from the Harry Potter films and books, there are a lot of questions about the upcoming title. Questions like, will Hogwarts Legacy have multiplayer?

Will Hogwarts Legacy have multiplayer?

No, Hogwarts Legacy will not have multiplayer of any kind. The game is designed as a strictly single-player experience. Although many fans may not have been interested in multiplayer, some will be disappointed to hear that the no multiplayer extends to co-op too. Here’s what Warner Bros. Interactive had to say about the possibility of online in Hogwarts Legacy: “Hogwarts Legacy is a single player experience and does not have online or co-op gameplay.” So that’s pretty cut and dry. Perhaps co-op will be introduced in a potential sequel if there’s a big enough contingent of fans who want to explore Hogwarts with their friends.

