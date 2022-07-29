Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most highly anticipated games since its initial leak in 2018. The game ticks the boxes of many Harry Potter fans who have been waiting years for an in-depth single-player game set in the wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy is the first major game set in the Wizarding World since the release of Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 all the way back in 2011. As such, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year. However, with a completely new game that features characters mostly unknown from the Harry Potter films and books, there are a lot of questions about the upcoming title. Questions like, will Hogwarts Legacy be on PlayStation Plus?

Will Hogwarts Legacy be on PlayStation Plus?

There’s no indication that Hogwarts Legacy will be on PlayStation Plus. Sony has said that it doesn’t see the value in adding big AAA games to the catalog on day one, so it’s unlikely that the company would want to pay for a title as big as Hogwarts Legacy to be on the service from launch. It’s entirely possible that the game joins the catalog at a later date, as many Warner Bros. Interactive games are currently available on Sony’s service. However, as the new PlayStation Plus tiers are so new, there’s no telling when or if the game could make its way there.

