Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most highly anticipated games since its initial leak in 2018. The game ticks the boxes of many Harry Potter fans who have been waiting years for an in-depth single-player game set in the wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy is the first major game set in the Wizarding World since the release of Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 all the way back in 2011. As such, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year. However, with a completely new game that features characters mostly unknown from the Harry Potter films and books, there are a lot of questions about the upcoming title. Questions like, will Hogwarts Legacy be on Xbox Game Pass?

Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Xbox Game Pass?

There’s no indication that Hogwarts Legacy will be on Xbox Game Pass. Nothing has been announced, and it’s unlikely that a third-party title of this size will make its way to Microsoft’s subscription service at launch. However, Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Interactive does have a solid history of sending its games to Game Pass. Many of its recent titles are on the service and have been for some time. Although that doesn’t guarantee anything for Hogwarts Legacy, and there’s no telling if or when the game could make its way to the catalog.

