Gotham Knights is the long-awaited DC superhero team-up from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal. Initially announced for a 2021 release, Gotham Knights has been in development since at least 2018 and is one of three major DC games in development from Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. The others are Suicide Squad from legendary Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios and Wonder Woman from Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War). Gotham Knights has a lot to live up to as the first of a new generation of games in the DC universe. Especially after the massive success of recent Marvel games like Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As such, there’s a lot of excitement and interest surrounding Gotham Knights. Naturally, that level of interest comes with questions from fans. Questions like, is Gotham Knights in the Arkhamverse?

Is Gotham Knights in the Arkhamverse?

No, Gotham Knights is not in the Arkhamverse. This is a question that many fans have been asking since the announcement of the game. Gotham Knights features characters connected to Batman, after all. However, the game isn’t connected to the super popular Batman: Arkham games at all. Warner Bros. describes the game as “an all-new, original story and experience set in DC’s Batman Universe.” Although there’s no doubt that Warner Bros. Interactive will be hoping to replicate the success of the Batman: Arkham games with Gotham Knights and the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Wonder Woman games.

