Gotham Knights is the long-awaited DC superhero team-up from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal. Initially announced for a 2021 release, Gotham Knights has been in development since at least 2018 and is one of three major DC games in development from Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. The others are Suicide Squad from legendary Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios and Wonder Woman from Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War). Gotham Knights has a lot to live up to as the first of a new generation of games in the DC universe. Especially after the massive success of recent Marvel games like Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As such, there’s a lot of excitement and interest surrounding Gotham Knights. Naturally, that level of interest comes with questions from fans. Questions like, will Gotham Knights be on PlayStation Plus?

Will Gotham Knights be on PlayStation Plus?

There’s no indication that Gotham Knights will be on PlayStation Plus. Sony has said that they don’t see the value in adding games to the PS Plus catalog on day one, so it’s unlikely that the console maker would do a deal with Warner Bros. Interactive for launch. However, many Warner Bros. Interactive games are available in Sony’s PS Plus catalog, so it’s possible that Gotham Knights will find itself there at some point. Unfortunately, as the PlayStation Plus catalog is so new, there’s no telling when that might be.

