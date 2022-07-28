Goat Simulator 3 was one of the surprise announcements at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Goat Simulator 3 is the long-awaited sequel to the original game that memed its way into existence nearly ten years ago. Goat Simulator 3 was met with all-around confusion when it was revealed at Summer Games Fest via a trailer that seemed remarkably familiar. In true Goat Simulator fashion, the trailer turned out to be a parody of an early Dead Island 2 (which still hasn’t been released) trailer from 2014. The Dead Island 2 trailer showed a man jogging to music as the zombie apocalypse unfolded around him. The Goat Simulator 3 trailer started out in much the same way, except it featured a horde of goats instead of zombies. Check out the Goat Simulator 3 trailer here. Naturally, with such a confusing trailer and surprise announcement, fans have questions about the upcoming game. Questions like, is there a Goat Simulator 2?

Is there a Goat Simulator 2?

No, there isn’t a Goat Simulator 2. What about the second game? That’s the question many fans were asking when Goat Simulator 3 was announced at Summer Games Fest. It isn’t entirely clear why Coffee Stain Studios decided to call the goat sequel 3 instead of 2. Many theories have made their way across the internet. Everything from the developer making fun of the fact it took eight years to release a follow-up to it being a sly dig at Dead Island 2 still having not been released nearly a decade after it was announced. If Coffee Stain Studios ever reveals why there was no Goat Simulator 2, we’ll be sure to update this post.

