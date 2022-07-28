Diablo Immortal Earns Over $100 Million on Mobile Phones Alone

Activision Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal has had quite a negative reception since its’ release. This is mainly due to the game’s monetization scheme which one Reddit user explained would cost an individual over $100,000 to fully upgrade a character in Diablo Immortal.

Despite the criticism, the game has still been performing substantially well. Earlier this week we learned that the game has crossed 20 million installs and had brought in over 24 Million USD of revenue within the first two weeks of release.

Now sources claim that the game has actually earned over $100 in revenue on iOS and Android alone. That is while not taking into account the money generated on PC. The findings lead us to believe that the monetization scheme has actually been a great success – despite the negative reception.

The data comes from SensorTower a marketing analysis website. The website suggests that Diablo Immortal’s rise to prominence is second to Pokemon Go which managed to generate $100 million in just two weeks’ time. In comparison, it took Diablo Immortal 8 weeks to reach that same figure. The third fastest earner has been Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Heroes which took 10 weeks.

Diablo Immortal is currently available on Android, iOS, and PC.

