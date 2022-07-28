Prime 1 Studio Unveils New Uncharted 4: A Thief’s Ending Statue, Which Comes With A Hefty Price Tag

Prime 1 Studios has unveiled their latest project and it is the form of everyone’s favorite treasure hunter, Nathan Drake. More specifically, their next big statue piece is centered around Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

The statue comes with a pretty hefty price though, at a whopping $1,200 USD! This is not your normal collectible, this is something a die-hard Uncharted fan would get as it comes with extreme detail and in a 1:4 replica scale. The piece is pretty massive standing 27 inches tall; there is also a deluxe version of the statue that comes with interchangeable heads, and a different gun to pose Drake in, however, the price now increased a bit to $1,399 USD. The video down below showcases the piece in plenty of detail and allows the viewers to see the excellent craft of Prime 1 Studio in action. Preorders are now live for the state, which is set to ship later this year in October. Collectors also have an option to pay in installments, if that help justifies the purchase in any way.

Check out the epic Nathan Drake Prime 1 Statue in detail down below:

In this thrilling 27-inch tall statue, Prime 1 Studio artists have posed an extremely acrobatic Nathan Drake in the midst of yet another exciting adventure. Nathan hangs off a wooden beam, supporting a cage inhabited by a long-dead crewmate of the famed pirate, Henry Avery! Nathan aims his trusty sidearm at an unknown combatant, who is bound to lose his life in this encounter! Our skillful artisans have included a variety of textures and materials in this statue, which underscores the importance the source material played in its creation of it. The world of Uncharted is nothing if not dense with detail, grit, and atmosphere. The Studio took full advantage of this when creating this magnificent figure! The weathering, the dirt, the grime, all come alive with the lifelike rendering of the painting masters.

Earlier this year, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End celebrated its 6th year anniversary! Director of the game, Neil Druckmann took to Twitter to celebrate its milestone, while also hinting that the iconic Uncharted characters are “retired”. This sent a little spark in the gaming community, as some were hoping to see Nate and company return someday. It is still up for debate whether or not we will ever see Nathan Drake return, but A Thief’s End might really be the end. Check out the full article in detail right here!

The Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Prime 1 Statue is currently available to preorder, it is set to ship in October. Do you plan on securing such a pristine statue? Let us know in the comments below!

