What Remains of Edith Finch is Now Available to Play on Current-Gen Consoles

Developer Giant Sparrow and publisher Annapurna announced today that one of their critically acclaimed titles, What Remains of Edith Finch, has arrived for the current generation consoles.

Yes, What Remains of Edith Finch is now available to play on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. In celebration of the game’s arrival, the developers released a short trailer giving newcomers a glimpse into the game. Developer Giant Sparrow is one of the best when it comes to creating an emotional character-driven story game, and similar to their other critically acclaimed title, The Unfinished Swan, fans will be treated to a deep story that will have you feeling a range of emotions throughout its playthrough.

Check out the new announcement trailer for What Remains of Edith Finch down below:

The game focuses on the titular character, a member of the Finch family who has been afflicted by a curse that causes all but one member of each generation to die in an unusual way – with a premise like that, you can only imagine what kind of antics take place. What Remains of Edith Finch was met very positively by fans and critics when it was released, with the story and the presentation being praised – it is a great example of portraying video games as an art form instead of just entertainment.

What Remains of Edith Finch is now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Are you excited for the game’s arrival on current-gen consoles? Thinking about diving in again or are you jumping in for the first time? Let us know in the comments below!

