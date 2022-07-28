The Pathless Is Coming To Switch This Winter

Annapurna Interactive (the guys behind Stray) and Giant Squid have confirmed that The Pathless will be making it’s way onto Switch sometime in Winter this year.

The Pathless comes from the same creators who made the puzzle exploration title ABZÛ. Pathless follows the mythic adventure of of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest. In Pathless you will forge a relationship with your eagle companion who will carry you over open planes. You will perform awesome trickshots will adventuring through the open world. You’ll visit misty forests, lush meadows and snowy tundras all while solving miscellaneous puzzle to discover the dark history of the island.

As you venture through the island, you’ll fight off giant corrupted spirits who lurk in the forest. With an even balance of skill and speed you’ll have to outsmart them – just be careful that you don’t become the hunted yourself!

The Pathless is out now for PS4, PS5, iOS. The game will soon be coming to Nintendo Switch.

