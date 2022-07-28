Harley Quinn Showrunner Praises the Arrival Of Season 3

Season 3 of Harley Quinn is out TODAY! Lots of writers and animators and actors worked very hard on this but really you should watch it because we’re the only half hour animated comedy that consistently reminds you Henry Kissinger is a war criminal! — Justin Halpern (@justin_halpern) July 28, 2022

It’s been a couple of years (no, really, it’s been that long), but at last, the third season of Harley Quinn, the beloved and violent animated series, has arrived on HBO Max. Well, the first episode of it, but hey, it counts!!! The 10-episode season has begun today and fans and critics alike are freaking out because of how good everything seems to be so far. Early reviews of the entire season praise the plotlines and the way the show goes even wackier than before, so if you enjoyed season one and two, you’re going to love season three apparently.

For showrunner Justin Halpern, he is by far one of the most excited people around, and noted on Twitter how exciting it was to finally have the show released and praised the team who helped put it together. He also noted in recent interviews that this season was going to deal with many things that the previous seasons hadn’t, such as the current state of Jim Gordon:

“I definitely think we are going to see Gordon grapple with his, how should I say it, his low approval in Gotham city and the low approval of the police department in Gotham city,” Halpern said. “I think we’re going to see… we’re going to dive a little more into Ivy’s life and then history. Origins. I think we’re going to do that. I think those are really the only two things we’ve really kind of hit on so far in our preliminary discussions that were like, ‘Yes, definitely want to do those things'”.

Without spoiling the first episode (which we’ll be honest, we haven’t watched yet), Ivy is going to be taking point on the “big plan” for the reunited crew, Joker is running for mayor and Batman…well…some things are just better watched than explained.

So check out the return of Harley Quinn NOW on HBO Max!

Source: Twitter