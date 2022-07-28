Cat From Stray Gets Modded Into Doom

Stray is no stranger to mods. The sensational third-person RPG has been getting a ton of attention from the PC modding community since it’s release last week. It’s actually quite astounding – I’ve written about 4 articles this week alone on Stray mods?

Let me break them down for you:

Phew, now with that out of the way, let’s get to the actual content of this Article. With the sheer amount of mods coming out, it would make sense sooner or later that we’d see Stray get a cross over into another game, DOOM to be more precise. Released by the creator Edypagaza, this mod allows you to “rip and tear through demonic hordes” as the tabby cat from Stray. You won’t be alone though as your robotic companion will join you on this journey.

The mod allows you to play in third-person mode which is a refreshing perspective in DOOM. Judging from the gameplay it looks really fun!

In order to get the mod up and running, you’ll need to download GZDoom 4.7.1(opens in new tab) or higher, you’ll also need the original wad file from DOOM or DOOM 2 (depending on which you want to play). Otherwise, you can download Stray Doom itself over on ModDB.

