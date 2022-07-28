Goat Simulator 3 Gets November Release Date

After that epic reveal during Summer Game Fest, Goat Simulator 3 has now been given a release date. The chaotic-looking sequel to Goat Simulator will launch on November 17 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC, exclusively via the Epic Games Store.

Alongside news of the highly-anticipated game’s release date, goat-lovers have also been treated to a new trailer, which shows off some of the delightful goat-based lunacy players can expect to encounter in the upcoming game. In addition, the trailer reveals that Goat Simulator 3 is now available for pre-order. Check it out for yourself right here.

Goat Simulator 3 will introduce players to the new world of San Angora, a giant island packed full of challenges and unsuspecting holidaymakers upon which players can unleash their goats. The goats will be much more customisable than in the first game, with a huge variety of gear and cosmetic item options to personalise your chaotic creatures with. The game will also feature a 4-player co-op mode, both local and online.

Players looking to pre-order can get their hands on the standard edition, which will reward them with a jiggly in-game Pre-Udder, which we’re guessing will resemble the massive set of udders sported by the goats in the trailer. There’s also the Digital Downgrade version available to pre-order, which will give players the Pre-Udder item plus a whole host of remastered content from the original Goat Simulator.

For ultimate goat enthusiasts, the ‘Goat In A Box’ edition will be launching in November and will feature a physical copy of Goat Simulator 3 plus a goat plushie, a double-sided poster, a SteelBook case, postcards, game soundtracks and a load of additional goodies.

Goat Simulator 3 launches on November 17 and will be available on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Source